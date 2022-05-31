Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Claar Advisors LLC

Claar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.8% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $194.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

