Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 33,719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Claar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 332,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $200,164,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $84,933,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $197.25. 201,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,010,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

