NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.17 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $82.78 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

