Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) PT Lowered to $6.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 425,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

