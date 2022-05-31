Neo (NEO) Price Hits $11.47 on Major Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Neo has a total market capitalization of $809.15 million and approximately $96.66 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $11.47 or 0.00035832 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.84 or 0.02598412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,026.08 or 1.00039825 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00528231 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

