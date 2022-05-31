Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $48.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.20 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

