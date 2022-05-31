Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $48.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.55.
Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.20 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
