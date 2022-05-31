NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.57 Million

Brokerages predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will report $123.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.20 million to $126.00 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $118.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $493.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $501.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $515.53 million, with estimates ranging from $506.60 million to $532.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,738. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,854. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

