Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Up 34.5% in May

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 763,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 718,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 78,631 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nautilus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nautilus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 248,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.73.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

