Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the April 30th total of 693,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 190,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 94,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,301. Natus Medical has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

