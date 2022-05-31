Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

NYSE:NGS opened at $13.95 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $49,538. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.