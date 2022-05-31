Namecoin (NMC) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and $7,471.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,797.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.16 or 0.00626355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00172751 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

