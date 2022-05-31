Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.05 and last traded at $179.69. 1,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBR. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.