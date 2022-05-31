Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stake Increased by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Myriad Genetics comprises about 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Myriad Genetics worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MYGN traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. 23,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,995. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -177.92 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

