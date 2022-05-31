Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.49. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,348.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $369,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,051.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 78,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 100.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

