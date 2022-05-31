MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 255.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 193.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 206.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $448.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.19. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

