Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Down 24.0% in May

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSGM. Noble Financial cut Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 230,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.95. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 216.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

