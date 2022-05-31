Morgan Stanley Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $283.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $283.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.84.

NYSE CI opened at $272.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.58 and its 200 day moving average is $236.45.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,661 shares of company stock valued at $35,263,939. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

