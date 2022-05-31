Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.22. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

