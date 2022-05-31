MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001956 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.84 million and $167,215.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars.

