Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 47.8% in May

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,100 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,721.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molten Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

GRWXF stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Molten Ventures has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

