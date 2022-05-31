Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,171.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

