Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Modiv alerts:

MDV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

In other news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre acquired 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,864 shares of company stock worth $192,444.

Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.