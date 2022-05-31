Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $5.90

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.74. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 76,246 shares changing hands.
MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
