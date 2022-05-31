Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $5.90

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.74. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 76,246 shares changing hands.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

