Mirrored Netflix Price Hits $5.02 on Top Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $20,836.79 and approximately $9,931.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 67.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00015821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.68 or 0.03634705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00522770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,153 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

