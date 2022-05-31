Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Down 69.4% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001353 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $48,373.68 and approximately $5,343.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 69.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00496895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00503255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 112,225 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.