MiL.k (MLK) Trading 10.3% Higher This Week

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $40.64 million and $7.68 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.55 or 0.02077704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00528463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00032269 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008084 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

