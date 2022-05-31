Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 6.5%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 22,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 958,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
MVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
