Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 6.5%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 22,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 958,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

MVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Microvast by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

