Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,774,409,000 after purchasing an additional 375,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,868,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 266,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $74.10. 393,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,466,428. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

