Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,366 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,728. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.