MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 23.4% in May

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,122. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $225,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

