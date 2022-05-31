Mettalex Price Tops $0.23 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $253,480.20 and approximately $117,923.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $815.61 or 0.02540969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00526404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008087 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

