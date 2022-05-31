Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Metallis Resources stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Metallis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Get Metallis Resources alerts:

Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.