MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.55) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.83) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.10) to €12.75 ($13.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

