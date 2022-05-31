Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will post sales of $307.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.60 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $250.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $158,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 273.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.