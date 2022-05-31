Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $9.61. Membership Collective Group shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 944 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $192.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,025,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,144,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $40,613,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,455,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.