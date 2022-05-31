Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.64.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

