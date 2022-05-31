MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

MDWD stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.24.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

