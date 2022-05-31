Mdex Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $92.92 million and $2.38 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.01404696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00420579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00032976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008233 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,809,682 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

