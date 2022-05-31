Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.50% of Monroe Capital worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

