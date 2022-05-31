Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 3,029 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,961 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.97.

BABA stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

