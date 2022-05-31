Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,858 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,450 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,866,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,730 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,411,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,307,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,640 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.