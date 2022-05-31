Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,292 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 207,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.59 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AINV. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

