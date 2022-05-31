Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 1,234 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,972,000 after buying an additional 55,881 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.44.

ASML stock opened at $583.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $675.58. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $509.55 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.