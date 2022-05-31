Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Makes New $224,000 Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 185,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 169,093 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 206,306 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

