Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $635,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

TTE stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

