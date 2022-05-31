McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 226.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $252.72. 71,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average is $251.08. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.