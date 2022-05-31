MAX Exchange Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $39,677.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,585.85 or 0.99947921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00032472 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00195238 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00085352 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00116701 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00199845 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00033345 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

