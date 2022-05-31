Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 217,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,730. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. Matterport has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.84.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,412 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

