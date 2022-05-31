Matson (NYSE:MATX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Get Matson alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Matson will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $39,219.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,891 shares of company stock worth $1,156,555 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. FMR LLC grew its position in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Matson by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matson (MATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.