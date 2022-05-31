Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

MRVL stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

